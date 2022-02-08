Seminole County daycare worker faces child abuse charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County daycare worker is now out of jail and facing child abuse charges after video from the daycare’s live feed showed her abusing an 11-month-old boy, according to Winter Springs police.

Teira Bryan, 26, was arrested Monday from the incident that police say happened back on Jan. 24 at Ladybird Academy on West State Road 434.

“It was very forceful, not appropriate,” Winter Springs police Lt. Brad Heath said.

According to officers, Bryan was trying to feed the child when he was “fussy and moving his head around in (an) attempt to keep from being fed.”

That’s when investigators said she went too far.

“She got frustrated. She grabbed him and pushed him and shoved the spoon in his mouth,” Heath said.

An arrest report shows she also lifted his bib, and placed it over his face and used her hands to violently and quickly shove his head backward.

Investigators said the boy’s parents were able to watch the incident happen on the live feed provided by the daycare and they called police.

Heath talked about the importance of this live video feed in the case.

“I think it’s very valuable. In this case, everything was caught on video, which we have as evidence,” Heath said.

Police said Ladybird Academy has been cooperative.

News 6 called and emailed the daycare earlier for a response and to also check the work status of Bryan and we haven’t heard back.

News 6 also hasn’t heard back from the corporate office.

We also called a listed number for Bryan to get her side of the story, and we haven’t heard back.