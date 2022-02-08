17-year-old boy shot, killed in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen boy who was shot and killed Monday night in Orlando has been identified, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Drive, west of State Road 408 and east of John Young Parkway.

Police identified the victim Tuesday morning as 17-year-old Johnathan Robinson (pictured above).

Officers said Robinson was shot near or inside a vehicle in the parking lot of 520 Sunset Drive.

News 6 spoke to a mother who lives near where the shooting occurred. She said her daughter called her after hearing a gunshot outside.

“I told her to, you know, that she needs to stay inside, and I have two little boys and they need to stay inside too and not even to sit on the couch to sit on the floor because gunshots and all the craziness around here,” she said.

Tracy Anderson, who lives a couple of blocks away, said she found out about the deadly shooting through the news and said the victim’s life was cut too short.

“He didn’t get a chance to live or have his first job or get married, have a child, nothing. All that’s gone for him and probably over a senseless thing, but we don’t know what caused it,” Anderson said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or video of a group in the parking lot to come forward.

Tips can be provided to Orlando police or to Crimeline at 800-423-8477.