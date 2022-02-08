54º

Gov. DeSantis awards millions for infrastructure upgrades to Fort Meade

Ft. Meade will use the money to shore up its wastewater management system

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Miami. (File)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is held a news conference in Polk County Tuesday afternoon.

The governor was at the Polk County Historic Center, where he awarded a $6.1 million grant to Fort Meade for the wastewater system. The city says the infrastructure the money will go toward shoring up is 100 years old.

DeSantis was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, who said they would look at finding a way to help farmers and citrus growers in the area as part of disaster recovery.

This comes after DeSantis held a roundtable discussion on immigration in Miami, saying most of the “unaccompanied alien children” crossing the border are “what would be considered in most parts of the world military-aged males” —15 to 17 years old.

DeSantis said he is working with the Florida legislature to implement laws to deter federal government contractors from “dumping people illegally” in Florida.

