Need a Valentine’s Day gift? Help Florida police send your ex to jail

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – With the month of love upon us, the opposite is surely also true for the broken-hearted.

For those in this melancholy crowd who happen to live in Port Orange, their local police department has offered them a chance to potentially get back at their ex-Valentine in a not-so-playful way—with jail time.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Port Orange Police Department used Valentine’s Day wordplay to encourage people to report ex-partners with outstanding warrants.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“This Valentine’s Day month-long special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy,” the department said.

The post ends with a phone number to call, 386-248-1777, listed on the department’s website as its non-emergency number.

It’s not a new idea, however. As suggested in the post, Port Orange police are indeed “joining police departments nationwide” with the copied and pasted call to action.

News outlets have reported more-or-less identical social media posts from police departments in states such as Louisiana, Georgia and Missouri just to name a few. The latter example, courtesy of the Granby Police Department, owns up to the fact:

Ad

“We copied this from a fellow Sheriff in eastern NC. Seems like an excellent program,” Granby police said.

The reference is to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, which went viral (at least among the nation’s law enforcement) as the purported originators of the light-hearted “Valentine’s Day special” post last year.