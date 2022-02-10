UPDATE: Vehicle sideswipes school bus in Orange County, FHP searches for driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A white passenger vehicle sideswiped an Orange County school bus carrying students Thursday afternoon and now investigators are searching for the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the white vehicle left the scene.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at 2589 N Hiawassee Road.

The Orange County school district said the bus was carrying students home from Robinswood Middle School and it was a “minor accident.”

Crews said there were three patients from the crash, one refused treatment while two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.