Central Florida man faces death penalty in daughter’s drowning

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County man convicted of murder in the drowning death of his 1-year-old daughter will soon learn his fate.

A jury last week found Jeremy Main guilty of first-degree murder. He now faces the death penalty.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Main drowned his daughter in a bathtub in 2017 because, according to investigators, he was angry with his wife, who wanted to divorce him.

Family members are expected to testify in the sentencing phase of Main’s case, which begins Monday.

Main’s wife called authorities in October 2017, saying her husband had killed their daughter.

Officials forced their way into the Lady Lake home and found the toddler dead in the bathtub and no sign of Main, who drove himself to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Village’s Annex to turn himself in.

Ad

“I killed my daughter and failed to kill myself,” Main told employees.