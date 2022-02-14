Palm Bay police chief to retire, begin new job in New York

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay Police Department announced the retirement of its police chief Monday afternoon.

Chief Nelson Moya will be leaving the department and taking a new job in Long Island, New York, that starts in March, according to a Facebook post made by the department.

[TRENDING: These senior citizens gave their best Valentine’s Day advice | Historic Orlando hotel was mecca for African American celebrities of the ‘60s, ‘70s | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“His contributions to the Palm Bay Police Department have been significant and marked by a commitment to excellence and professionalism. Chief Moya’s absence will be acutely felt by his colleagues and the greater Palm Bay community,” the department said in the post.

When Moya leaves after 31 years of service, Deputy Cheif Mario Augello will serve as acting chief.

The City of Palm Bay will be searching for the next police chief.