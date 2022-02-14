Possible pipe bomb prompts evacuations in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – “Minor evacuations” have been issued in Palm Bay because of a possible pipe bomb, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department said someone located an object in the area of Crocus Street NE and Airview Avenue NE and it is being investigated as a pipe bomb.

Police said the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

The department said “minor evacuations” have been issued in the immediate area, but no other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.