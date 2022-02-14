Satellite Beach police urge residents to stop feeding manatees this invasive plant

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Satellite Beach police are urging people not to feed the manatees after water hyacinth, a highly invasive plant, was found dumped in an area canal.

Both feeding manatees and having any quantity of water hyacinth is illegal in Florida, as it poses a threat to local wildlife and waterways, police said.

According to the police department, water hyacinth was found in the DeSoto Park canal. Police said this plant has the potential to “completely take over the canal, infest the wetlands, and outcompete our native aquatic species.”

The increased concentration of this invasive plant would reduce oxygen levels for native aquatic wildlife and foster a new habitat for disease-carrying mosquitoes, police said.

For more information on how to help the manatee population in a safe manner, please visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.