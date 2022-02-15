2 men arrested after catalytic converters stolen from hotel parking lot at Universal

Two men have been arrested after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a hotel parking lot at Universal, according to Orlando police.

Police said on Sunday morning several vehicles were targeted at Universal’s Dockside Inn and Suites.

Investigators said they were able to determine the suspect vehicle’s description and find it at a Motel 6 in the area.

Police found 31 stolen catalytic converters in the hotel room. (Orlando police)

Officers said through various investigative methods detectives obtained a search warrant for the hotel room where the suspects were found.

Authorities said once they detained the suspects, investigators learned they were in town from Texas and were only in Orlando to steal catalytic converters.

Jose Antonio Martinez, 19, is facing two counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

Terance Elder,19, is facing two counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

