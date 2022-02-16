Pit bull bites face of 8-year-old, Deltona Animal Control to investigate incident

DELTONA, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was bitten by his family’s pit bull in Volusia County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the child was playing on a trampoline in the yard when the dog got loose and went after him.

Officials said he was bitten in the face and the leg, investigators did not release details on his condition.

Investigators said the Deltona Animal Control has the dog and they will take over the case.