Large sinkhole closes State Road 35 in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A large sinkhole has southbound lanes of State Road 35 closed in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the sinkhole opened just before noon Friday in the center of the two southbound lanes near the State Road 464 intersection.

Traffic is being rerouted at this time.

The southbound lanes are shut down until further notice, according to the FHP.