85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Large sinkhole closes State Road 35 in Marion County, troopers say

Traffic being rerouted near State Road 464 intersection

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sinkhole, Marion County, Ocala, Traffic
File photo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A large sinkhole has southbound lanes of State Road 35 closed in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the sinkhole opened just before noon Friday in the center of the two southbound lanes near the State Road 464 intersection.

[TRENDING: Orlando home dubbed ‘Ugliest House’ in nationwide contest | ‘Great Resignation’ hits Florida state attorneys, public defenders offices | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Traffic is being rerouted at this time.

The southbound lanes are shut down until further notice, according to the FHP.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email