New competency hearing set for Markeith Loyd

Markeith Loyd gives a statement in a Spencer hearing for his murder trial for the killing of Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Taken Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A competency hearing for Markeith Loyd is set for Feb. 21 ahead of his sentencing in the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

During the hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m., two court-appointed experts who evaluated Loyd will discuss the results found, including Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, who went to the jail to meet with Loyd and present the evaluation.

This comes after Loyd exited the court without permission as his Spencer hearing resumed earlier this month. After a recess, the hearing continued with Loyd watching the court proceedings from a holding cell with a camera. The judge ruled two doctors would be appointed to determine Loyd’s competency to see if they would back the defense’s evaluation.

The judge is set to make a final sentence in the Loyd case based on the jury’s recommendation for the death penalty on March 3.

Loyd, 46, was found guilty on Nov. 3 of five charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of Clayton in 2017. He was already serving life in prison for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.