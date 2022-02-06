Markeith Loyd Spencer hearing to resume Monday

Markeith Loyd gives a statement in a Spencer hearing for his murder trial for the killing of Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Taken Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Spencer hearing for Markeith Loyd will continue Monday morning, several weeks ahead of a judge’s decision to give Loyd a life or death sentence for the 2017 murder of Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

A jury in Loyd’s murder trial recommended the death penalty in December. Loyd verbally waived his right to a Spencer hearing and asked to be sentenced immediately, but he later said he no longer wished to waive that right.

The initial Spencer hearing, which gives the defendant’s lawyers one more chance to provide evidence that could change the outcome of a sentence, took place on Jan. 14.

Loyd’s defense attorney called on several witnesses during that hearing, including Loyd’s sister and a psychologist who testified Loyd has a delusional disorder. Loyd took the stand in his own defense, taking the final opportunity to address the court. He brought up points he has previously made when he testified earlier in his trial, reiterating his belief that police were out to kill him.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Leticia Marques said the state and defense had until Feb. 1 to send in memos and that she would make her decision March 3 on the sentencing.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, who was pregnant at the time.