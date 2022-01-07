Markeith Loyd’s attorneys seek new mental health expert in case

ORLANDO, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Markeith Loyd filed a motion this week asking to delay a hearing for the convicted killer in order to allow a mental health expert to further speak on the case.

His attorneys plan to ask the judge Friday morning to appoint a new mental health expert in the case. If the request is granted, it would likely delay a Spencer hearing, scheduled for Jan. 14, which is an opportunity for a defendant’s lawyers to present additional evidence before a sentence is entered.

Loyd, 46, was found guilty on Nov. 3 of five charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017 while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. He’s already serving life in prison for the murder of Dixon.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Loyd during the penalty phase of his murder trial, though the judge still has to make a final decision of whether to sentence him to death or life in prison.

Several people testified during the penalty phase, including Markeith Loyd’s mother, who said she admitted Loyd to a mental health facility when he was younger because of anger and drug issues.

Throughout closing arguments, Loyd’s lead attorney, Terry Lenamon, once again brought up Loyd’s mental illnesses and the fact that Loyd was beaten by officers during his arrest in 2017, resulting in the loss of his left eye.

Friday morning’s hearing begins at 9:15 a.m. News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.