WATCH LIVE: Penalty phase continues in Markeith Loyd murder trial

Defense expected to call more witnesses to stand

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

News 6 legal analyst breaks down penalty phase of Markeith Loyd trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will resume Friday as the judge and jury work to determine a punishment for Loyd following his guilty verdict in the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd was sentenced to life in prison in October 2019 when he was found guilty in the murder of Sade Dixon, his 24-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was spared the death penalty in the trial for Dixon’s killing, but he now faces it again.

Friday’s trial is expected to begin with cross examination of Pastor McCree, Loyd’s cousin.

The defense invited another medical expert and a detective to testify on Loyd’s behalf Thursday.

Dr. James Campbell, a licensed clinical psychologist, said that Loyd suffers from PTSD. The jury also heard from a detective who said that Loyd wasn’t taken to the hospital or treated by paramedics at the scene during his 2019 arrest even though he expressed he was in pain.

News 6 will livestream the trial at the top of this story when it starts.

