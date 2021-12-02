WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of penalty phase in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s murder trial for the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton will continue Thursday.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for the 2017 murder of Sade Dixon, his 24-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend. In November, a jury also found him guilty of first-degree murder in Clayton’s death, and he now faces the death penalty.

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from Loyd’s family members who argued against sentencing him to death. Medical experts also took the stand to testify about Loyd’s health.

Judge Leticia Marques also granted the defense’s request to strike an aggravating factor that Clayton’s killing was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, saying the state did not meet the burden of proof.

Forensic neurologist Dr. Jeffrey Colino said that Loyd likely suffered from brain damage before he was arrested in connection to Clayton’s murder, diagnosing him with organic psychosis and orbital frontal syndrome.

Colino said Loyd suffered detriments to his neurological functions that affected his ability to conform his behavior to the law and contributed to Loyd’s distorted perceptions, delusions and paranoia.

The jury also heard from pathologist Dr. William Anderson, who reviewed Loyd’s medical records and talked about the eye injury Loyd sustained while being arrested.

