Sentencing phase for Markeith Loyd’s murder trial starts Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The jury for Markeith Loyd’s murder trial will return to the courtroom to begin the process of deciding his fate.

The sentencing phase begins on Monday after jurors found Loyd guilty of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Three weeks ago, the judge released the jury while the state and defense argued what could be brought up during sentencing. Judge Leticia Marques shared a warning to jurors before letting them go.

“Remember how serious this matter is when you get tempted to talk about it because it is going to weigh on your minds and you need to be realistic about that. You just can’t talk about it,” Marques said.

Since then, prosecutors and the defense held their last hearing before the sentencing phase. Both sides argued about how much of the officers’ use of force and how Loyd lost his eye will be brought up to the jury.

“The use of force has to do with the result of the injury to his eye and basically his suffering as a result of his action. It’s like they partially punished him already. They did this intentionally,” defense attorney Terry Lenamon said.

The state filed several motions wanting to question the jurors further on their thoughts on use of force.

“We would have asked, I can tell you hand to God, what they think of use of force,” prosecutor Ryan Williams said.

The judge denied the motion. She also said the defense can’t talk about Loyd’s dropped charges or that he was arrested using Clayton’s handcuffs.

Lawyers anticipate the penalty phase will take several days with dozens of witnesses from both sides expected to be called.

The jury is allowed to go home after court ends each day, but they could have to be sequestered again if deliberations take longer than a day.

It will take a unanimous decision from the jury on whether Loyd gets the death penalty. Court starts Monday at 9 a.m.