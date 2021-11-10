Video of Markeith Loyd’s arrest can be shown to jury during penalty phase, judge rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has outlined the evidence that can be presented to the jury in the upcoming penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s murder trial, allowing the defense to show a two-minute video of his violent arrest that resulted in the loss of his left eye.

Attorneys reconvened Tuesday to argue which pieces of evidence they would like the jury to see during the penalty phase, which is set to begin Nov. 29. Loyd was found guilty on five charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017 while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The penalty phase of Loyd’s trial was pushed back after Judge Leticia Marques decided to allow the defense to discuss the use of force by law enforcement during Loyd’s arrest.

“During the course of the trial, the Court heard testimony and evidence related to Defendant’s beliefs about police officers, resulting in a shift of the Court’s position on the issue of relevance to mitigation,” the document reads.

The ruling allows a short version from law enforcement’s helicopter video of Loyd’s arrest to be shown during the penalty phase of the trial. The judge is allowing the two-minute video provided by the defense of the arrest, “which shows the Defendant surrendering and being placed into custody, including the head kicks,” according to the court document.

The judge ruled against allowing photographs of Loyd’s face after the arrest, citing the jury was able to “view Defendant very closely throughout the trial” and it was evident “to all in the courtroom that the Defendant is missing his left eye.” However, according to the ruling, Loyd can testify on how injury occurred, who caused it and providing testimonial evidence on the delay of medical attention.

Ad

The full helicopter video of Loyd’s arrest is 16 minutes long and shows Loyd crawling on his stomach through a yard toward police officers who were surrounding an abandoned home he was located. When Loyd reaches the law enforcement officers, at one point one of the officers appears to kick Loyd while he’s lying flat on his stomach. The helicopter spotter recording the video then turns the camera away. The video did not show Loyd’s actions during his arrest.

Both an Orlando police internal investigation and an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement cleared the officers involved in Loyd’s arrest from any wrongdoing.