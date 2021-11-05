Penalty phase of Markeith Loyd trial delayed until December, judge rules

ORLANDO, Fla. – A judge ruled Friday to delay the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s trial following his conviction Wednesday for the murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The penalty phase was originally scheduled to begin Saturday morning, with both sides presenting evidence ahead of the jury recommending whether or not Loyd should face the death penalty. The penalty phase is now pushed back until Dec. 6.

The decision comes after Judge Leticia Marques decided to allow the defense to discuss the use of force by law enforcement during Loyd’s arrest, which caused the killer to lose one of his eyes.

Prosecutors objected to the inclusion of the use of force, something the judge had omitted from the court proceedings prior to this ruling. This includes video from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter which shows the arrest. Both an Orlando police internal investigation and an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement cleared the officers involved in Loyd’s arrest from any wrongdoing.

“We do not believe we would get a fair shot if this is thrown on us. This is starting tomorrow morning,” Prosecutor Ryan Williams said.

The judge asked the prosecution whether they would like to push back the start of the penalty phase, a move that also includes releasing the jurors from sequestration — allowing them to go home but under very strict orders from the court.

The state said it would need more than a week, in part because prosecutors did not question the jurors on their thoughts about use of force by police.

“We would have asked I can tell you — hand to god — what they think of use of force and that matters and we didn’t have opportunity to do that because of prior ruling,” Williams said.

The judge granted the request for a delay.

“I’ll bring in the jurors tomorrow morning, I am going to inform jurors there have been some developments. They can’t go to penalty phase right now. Send them from sequestration on 5 million things on what they can or can’t do,” Marques said.

Loyd, 46, was just found guilty on five charges: First-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Loyd shot and killed Clayton while he was on the run after killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016. Loyd is already serving life in prison without parole for the murder of Dixon.

He was convicted of that murder in 2019. Loyd also faced the death penalty in that case and it took the jury about an hour to recommend a life sentence.