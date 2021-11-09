WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m. Penalty phase discussed in Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorneys in the Markeith Loyd murder trial are expected back in court on Tuesday.

Both sides are expected to explain the topics they want to present to jurors during the upcoming penalty phase.

The arguments, initially scheduled for this past weekend, were pushed back after Loyd’s defense team was granted permission by the judge to address the use of force by police during Loyd’s arrest.

A jury found Loyd guilty of murder in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd, who is serving a sentence of life in prison for the murder of Sade Dixon, faces a possible death sentence in Clayton’s slaying.

Arguments are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.