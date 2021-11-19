Attorneys in Markeith Loyd trial discuss what can be presented in penalty phase

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorneys in the Markeith Loyd trial were in court Friday discussing how the use of force in Loyd’s arrest will play into the penalty phase of the convicted killer’s murder trial, which begins Nov. 29.

Judge Leticia Marques will make a decision Friday afternoon to determine if the state can further question the jury on use of force.

Earlier this month, a jury found Loyd guilty on five charges — including first-degree murder — in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

Now, state and defense attorneys are arguing the logistics of what will be presented to the jury during the penalty phase, where Loyd faces the death penalty.

A day before the final stage of the trial was set, Marques ruled on Nov. 5 that the defense would be permitted to discuss the use of force in Loyd’s arrest, which caused him to lose an eye.

“It has to do with the result of the injury to his eye and basically his suffering as a result. It’s like they partially punished him already, they did this intentionally and it’s our belief they did do this intentionally,” argued Loyd’s attorney

Marques had previously omitted the use of force being discussed in court proceedings prior to that ruling. Following her decision, prosecutors filed a motion requesting her recusal from the penalty phase of the case.

“There is not, and has never been, any dispute that law enforcement used force when Loyd was taken into custody — the evidence of that event may be disturbing to some and that is where the prejudice to the State lies; in reliance on this Court’s pretrial ruling, the State did not fully question the jurors about their feelings, opinions and biases they may regarding such evidence because there was no need to do so,” the state’s motion reads.

Friday’s discussions come after a motion to remove Marques from the trial was denied Wednesday.