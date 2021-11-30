Emotional testimony presented during penalty phase of Markeith Loyd murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. – More testimony will be heard Tuesday in the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial.

Loyd, already serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Sade Dixon, could face the death penalty after a jury found him guilty of murder in the shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

On Monday, the jury heard emotional testimony from Dixon’s mother, who recounted the day her daughter and son, who survived, were shot.

Ad

“The first thing I saw was my daughter laying on one side of the door and my son laying in the rocks -- it’s like a flower bed but it’s rocks around the foundation,” she said. “He was laying in the front of that, and all I was screaming was, ‘My babies, my babies, my babies.’”

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill also took the stand, discussing Clayton’s impact on the community.

“It’s surreal that’s such a beautiful, compassionate angel such as Lt. Debra Clayton is, as the police say, no longer in service because all she did was serve and protect,” Hill said.

Loyd’s defense team is hoping evidence from his 2017 arrest will lead to a life sentence, not the death penalty, for Clayton’s murder. Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd lost an eye during his arrest because of officers’ use of force.

Judge Leticia Marques previously ruled the she will allow Loyd to testify during the penalty phase and jurors will be permitted to view helicopter video that captured Loyd’s arrest.