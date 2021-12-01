WATCH LIVE: Markeith Loyd murder trial penalty phase continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – The penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial will continue Wednesday after prosecutors rested their case the previous day and Loyd’s defense team moved for judgment of acquittal.

Loyd was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for murdering Sade Dixon, his 24-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend. He now faces the death penalty for the killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017 after a jury found him guilty on five charges in November, including first-degree murder.

Jurors heard more testimony Tuesday, including statements from Clayton’s cousin, who said that she and Clayton were “kindred spirits,” and that on the day her cousin was killed, she “died that day, too.”

The jury also heard from witnesses called by Loyd’s defense team, including Loyd’s younger brother, Barry Jacobs.

“He wanted to turn himself in, see if Sade’s family would turn him in, see if he can get up with them to turn himself in so they can get the reward money and put it toward the kids, the kids’ future or something, whatever they needed,” Jacobs said.

Loyd’s defense team is expected to bring more witnesses to the stand Wednesday to convince the jury to spare him of the death penalty.

News 6 will livestream the trial at the top of this story when it starts.