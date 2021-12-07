WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Closing arguments in penalty phase of Markeith Loyd murder trial

Attorneys in the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial said the decision on whether or not Loyd will be sentenced to death could be in the jury’s hands as early as Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Closing arguments will be presented Tuesday in the penalty phase of the Markeith Loyd murder trial.

Loyd, 46, was convicted on Nov. 3 of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

After closing arguments, the jury will determine if Loyd should face the death penalty. He’s already serving life in prison for murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd was on the run in connection with Dixon’s death when he shot and killed Clayton, who approached him outside a Walmart in Orlando.

On Monday, Loyd’s daughter, Kianna, was called to the stand by the defense team.

“I had, like, the best dad in the world,” she said.

Kianna Loyd also painted her father as a loving grandfather to her two young children.

“He talks to her a lot. Every time he calls, she knows that it’s him and she is smiling with no teeth. It’s just amazing to see,” Kianna Loyd said.

Loyd cried while his daughter spoke.

Kianna Loyd then discussed the reason why her father doesn’t eat meat.

“It has more to do with the fact that the animal dies and it is dead, and once you consume death, it makes it harder to live,” she said.

Later, the state then began its rebuttal argument, calling several witnesses, including Officer Jonathan Cute, who has been with Orlando police for 20 years and was part of the SWAT team when Loyd was arrested.

He testified that he thought Loyd might have had a weapon when he crawled out of the house.

Loyd was injured during his arrest, claiming he lost his eye due to the officers’ use of force.