Markeith Loyd’s penalty phase expected to wrap up this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorneys in the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd’s second murder trial said the decision on whether or not Loyd will be sentenced to death could be in the jury’s hands as early as Tuesday.

Loyd, 46, was convicted on Nov. 3 of murdering Orlando police Lieutenant Debra Clayton in 2017. The jury in that case returned on Monday for the beginning of the sentencing phase.

The jury’s job? To determine if the aggravating factors in Clayton’s murder outweigh the mitigating circumstances of Loyd’s life.

Throughout the last week, the state began with presenting those aggravating factors, such as Loyd’s violent criminal history, including the December 2016 murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Her mother, Stephanie Dixon-Daniels, took the stand last week.

“I saw blood coming from her chest and arms, blood coming from my son’s pants,” Dixon-Daniels told the jury. “All I was screaming was, ‘My babies, my babies!’”

The state also presented testimony on the impact Clayton’s loss had both on the community and on her family.

“All she lived to do was serve and protect,” testified Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill, whom Clayton served as her community liaison officer.

The jury also heard from Francine Thomas, Clayton’s cousin.

“I died that day, I died. They killed me inside,” Thomas said, crying. “My cousin, my best friend, a piece of my heart. I carry around the heaviest word in the English language - hate.”

However, the defense hopes the jury considers certain circumstances of Loyd’s life, presenting family and friends as witnesses so far, along with medical experts. Patricia Loyd, Loyd’s mother, testified that she neglected him as a child.

Jurors also heard from Loyd’s younger brother Barry Jacobs who testified Loyd wanted to turn himself in.

“He wanted to turn himself in, seeing with Sade Dixon’s family to turn himself in so they can get the reward money,” Jacobs said.

The defense also allowed to bring up the injuries Loyd sustained during his arrest resulting in the loss of his left eye, bringing in their experts in the mental health field, forensic pathologists and clinical psychologists, some of whom diagnosed Loyd with PTSD and other disorders.

“He came out of a family environment that was poisoned, and what can you expect out of that except someone who gets involved in this kind of behavior?” said Dr. Marvin Dunn, a retired professor from the psychology department at Florida International University.

According to the defense, they plan to call a couple more witnesses Monday morning, wrapping up their case. The state will then get a chance to call rebuttal witnesses.

Both sides expect to reach closing arguments in this death penalty case Tuesday morning, meaning the jury can get deliberations afterward.