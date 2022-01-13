Spencer hearing in Markeith Loyd trial set for Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – A hearing Friday is set in the Markeith Loyd trial to help the judge determine whether Loyd should get the death penalty for the murder of an Orlando police lieutenant.

A Spencer hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando.

A Spencer hearing gives the defendant and the prosecution one more chance to provide evidence that could change the outcome of a sentence — in this case, either the death penalty or a life sentence.

A jury last month recommended Loyd be sentenced to death for the 2017 murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. He is already serving a life sentence for the murder of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, who was pregnant at the time.

It’s now up to the judge to decide what Loyd’s sentence will be.

Last week, Judge Leticia Marques denied the defense’s request to appoint a new mental health expert, which would have delayed the Spencer hearing.

“This testimony is not new. It is at best an expansion on the testimony that was heard during the trial. The court heard several experts testify to delusional disorder. I heard several experts testify to the fact that he does not recognize that he is mentally ill and to the effect that that has on Mr. Lloyd’s behavior,” she said. “You’ve had five years to get this together, folks.”