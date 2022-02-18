WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Fort Myers Friday morning.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. and will be joined by Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, according to a news release.
The topic of the conference was not announced ahead of time.
