‘Ghost gun’ recovered during traffic stop; man, teen face charges, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man and a teen following a traffic stop where they recovered three guns, including a stolen handgun and a “ghost gun” which had no serial number, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Damarion Mims, 17, and Jarmez Hardy, 18, were both arrested Sunday afternoon.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said they pulled over the car with Mims, Hardy and two other people Sunday afternoon along Orange Camp Road. Records show the traffic stop was initiated because of illegal window tint on the car. Deputies said they also saw the vehicle, a black Nissan, drive through a red light.

Ad

According to investigators, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and deputies asked all four people inside to step out of the vehicle.

Deputies said they saw a bulge in Mims’ pants and decided to detain him in handcuffs in case it was a weapon. At that time, the passenger who was in the front seat of the car took off running, records show. Deputies tried to arrest them, but could not. Their identity has not been released.

Investigators said they found a 60-round magazine inside Mims’ pants and later found a KG Model K15 AR pistol under his jacket inside the Nissan.

The “ghost gun” — a tan handgun — was found in Hardy’s possession, records show.

The "ghost gun" deputies said they found while searching Jarmez Hardy, 18, after a traffic stop. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies said they also found a Glock 17 with an extended 30-round clip in the front seat of the vehicle where the third passenger was sitting prior to running away. Investigators ran the serial number on the gun and determined that it had been reported stolen from Seminole County in 2020, according to the incident report.

Ad

Records show cash and marijuana were also found during a search of Mims, Hardy and the car.

Deputies said the driver denied knowing the guns or drugs were in the car.

Mims faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

Hardy faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.