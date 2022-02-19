65º

Volusia man found with homemade bombs sentenced to 7 years, state attorney’s office says

Damon Lance Gause Jr., 50, convicted after 2-day trial

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Damon Lance Gause Jr., 50 (pictured here at 47), who was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was arrested in February 2019 after homemade explosives were found in his truck was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison, according to the state attorney’s office of Florida’s 7th circuit.

Damon Lance Gause Jr., now 50, was convicted of three counts of making, possessing or discharging a destructive device causing disruption of government operations, commerce or private affairs, authorities said.

Ormond Beach police called in Volusia County deputies Feb. 27, 2019, after spotting the truck in a vacant lot on North U.S. 1, waiting to approach it until Gause Jr. returned, according to a news release.

A K-9 detected narcotics in the vehicle and led officers to three homemade explosive devices in the truck, which were eventually rendered safe by a Volusia County bomb disposal team, records show.

