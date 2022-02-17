FBI investigating recent Cocoa High School bomb threats

COCOA, Fla. – The FBI is now investigating recent bomb threats to Cocoa High School after police determined two of those threats were coming from out of state.

Cocoa police had to evacuate the high school Wednesday because of a bomb threat that was called in. Officers found nothing dangerous at the school.

[TRENDING: Florida student reaches new heights as tallest teenager in the world | Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

It was the third bomb threat to the school in as many weeks.

The first bomb threat was called in by a parent of a student, police said. That case has been handed over to the state attorney’s office.

The FBI will be investigating the second bomb threat, which happened last week, along with Wednesday’s threat.

Police warn that anyone caught making threats could face prison time.