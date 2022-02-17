77º

Man crushed to death by bulldozer at Volusia County landfill, deputies say

57-year-old man was a day laborer working at the landfill

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man working at the Tomoka Landfill was killed when a bulldozer ran him over Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the 57-year-old man was a day laborer working at the landfill, located west of Port Orange on Tomoka Farms Road. Deputies said the man’s job was to show customers where to dump their trash.

As he was working, the piece of heavy equipment ran him over, though deputies said no one witnessed it. The man’s body was discovered by a customer who happened to be walking by around 10:15 a.m., deputies said.

Investigators said this appears to be a “tragic accident” and there are no charges pending, though the death investigation is ongoing.

Deputies have not yet released the man’s identity because they have been unable to contact his family.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

