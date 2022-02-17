Man crushed to death by bulldozer at Volusia County landfill, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man working at the Tomoka Landfill was killed when a bulldozer ran him over Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the 57-year-old man was a day laborer working at the landfill, located west of Port Orange on Tomoka Farms Road. Deputies said the man’s job was to show customers where to dump their trash.

[TRENDING: Florida student reaches new heights as tallest teenager in the world | Star Trek, Star Wars stars, John Cleese, more coming to MEGACON Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

As he was working, the piece of heavy equipment ran him over, though deputies said no one witnessed it. The man’s body was discovered by a customer who happened to be walking by around 10:15 a.m., deputies said.

Investigators said this appears to be a “tragic accident” and there are no charges pending, though the death investigation is ongoing.

Deputies have not yet released the man’s identity because they have been unable to contact his family.