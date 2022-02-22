‘It’s only taken 2 weeks:’ Cement poured in for crosswalk at intersection where boy was hit

OCOEE, Fla. – The sounds of a cement truck pouring into a sidewalk frame filled an Ocoee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon as city workers begin the process of installing a crosswalk in the area of Wurst Road and Adair Street.

This is the intersection where a surveillance video showed a car slamming into a 13-year-old boy on his bike trying to cross the street in what ended up being a hit-and-run.

That video was recorded on Buddy Welch’s camera.

“Well it’s only taken two weeks from the time the incident happened until now,” Welch said Tuesday. “Two weeks. I think it’s great.”

In the past two weeks, the community has been busy working collectively to get results at the intersection. Welch not only shared the video with his neighbors for awareness, but he expressed his concerns to his City Commissioner Larry Brinson. The boy’s mother, Ashley Wynn also called for changes and toured the troubled intersection with city officials.

All of them came together to put pressure on the Ocoee City Commission last week.

Now, the cement is poured.

“Thank you so much for continuing to provide support in this matter,” Wynn told News 6 in a statement Tuesday. '

Welch is happy with the quick response from the city.

“It’s been a great help. I think the media attention has led to results and I think our city commission has stepped up along with public works along with the Mayor,” he said.

Welch and Wynn however are fighting for sidewalks along Wurst Road and a three-way stop sign. City officials told Welch a study has to be done after the detour on Lakewood Boulevard is lifted in order to see if a three-way stop is needed.

“That’s what neighbors are supposed to do,” Welch said. “That is what a community is supposed to do, stand together and make sure (children) are safe.”

City officials told News 6 they will be back out Wednesday to prepare the road for a thermoplastic crosswalk overlay that is ordered and should be installed by the end of the week. City officials say signs will also be posted to indicate to drivers of the new crosswalk.