Let the good times roll: 2 recipes for a New Orleans-style Mardi Gras

It is officially Mardi Gras season, and if you’re looking to celebrate the Cajun way, these recipes might just be for you.

I lived in Louisiana for five years, and during that time, if I learned anything, it was how to cook.

Here are two recipes I like to make to celebrate Mardi Gras, or any time I’m missing the Pelican State (And they’re usually a big success.)

Disclaimer: As with all good things in life, these recipes take a lot of time.

My Mom’s Pastalaya Recipe:

Now, odds are good you’ve heard of Jambalaya, a traditional Louisiana dish that combines rice and a bunch of different kinds of meat. Pastalaya is basically the same thing, but with noodles instead of rice, and to me, it’s much better.

And in my opinion, my mom’s recipe is the best (and I’m not just saying that because she’s my mom.)

It can even be made vegan (trust me, I’ve done it)—just replace the meat with alternatives and the chicken bouillon with a half cup of vegetable broth. But just know, making this vegan will probably get you laughed at by anyone from the state of Louisiana.

Oh, and it’s a lot of food. I recommend making this if you’re looking to feed a crowd, and even still, be prepared for leftovers.

What you’ll need:

1 lb. chicken, shredded (I recommend shredding a rotisserie chicken)

1 lb. skinless beef sausage, sliced

1 lb. pork, cubed

1 green pepper, sliced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 clove of garlic, minced (or 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic)

1 cube of chicken bouillon

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Tony’s seasoning

1 box of Barilla No. 6 spaghetti pasta

1 tablespoon butter

24 ounces water

A very big pot

Directions:

Cook all of your meat on medium heat. I recommend giving each meat individual time to stew in the pot and then removing it once it’s cooked. Once all the meat is cooked, throw it back in the pot and mix it together.

Add all your vegetables and seasoning. You can always add more or less than what this recipe calls for, depending on your individual taste. Mix well and let cook for 10 minutes.

Add cream of mushroom soup and mix well. Let cook for 10 minutes.

Add water and cover. Once it comes to a boil, add butter, spaghetti and stir well. Place heat on low and stir every 10 minutes for the next hour. You can add more water if you think it’s not enough to boil the water but not enough to dilute the spices.

Enjoy!

The High Street Jazz King Cake:

Now, this is the Mardi Gras recipes of all Mardi Gras recipes. My crowning achievement, my magnum opus: My king cake recipe. This recipe is for a VERY basic king cake, and you can add whatever you want to it (I recommend strawberries and cream cheese), but this is the bare bones.

Also, if you want to be very traditional, you’re going to need to buy a plastic baby.

The way it goes is after the cake is baked and iced, you put the baby in the cake, and whoever is lucky enough to get the baby slice has to buy/make the next one.

Named after the best jazz band in Morgantown, West Virginia, this king cake is great for a good night spent with friends.

This recipe makes two king cakes, and trust me, you’ll be wanting more.

What you’ll need:

Pastry:

1 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

2 packets of active dry yeast (2 teaspoons)

2/3 cup warm water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

5 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Filling:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup melted butter

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon water

Directions:

First, you’re going to scald your milk. I wish I could tell you there was a stress-free way to do this, but there’s not. Turn off the heat and let it cool just a bit.

In a large bowl, dissolve your yeast in some warm water with a tablespoon of granulated sugar. Leave it alone for about 10 minutes, or until creamy.

When your yeast starts bubbling, add the now cooled milk. Wisk in your eggs, and add the rest of your granulated sugar, along with your salt and nutmeg.

You’re going to add your flour one cup at a time. Mix each cup of flour into the mixture until incorporated and then add another. Once all the flour is in and it’s starting to look more like a dough, turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead it until smooth. This should take around 10 minutes.

Oil a different large bowl and place the dough inside. Oil the dough a little bit and cover with a damp cloth or plastic wrap and place in a warm spot. You’re gonna leave it for around two hours or until it doubles in size.

While you’re waiting for the dough to rise, it’s time to make the filling. Combine the brown sugar and cinnamon. Pour in 1/2 cup melted butter and mix until nice and crumbly.

When the dough rises, punch it down and divide in two. Now, you’re going to preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Grease two large cookie sheets.

Roll the dough into two large rectangles and sprinkle the filling on top. If you want to add other fillings, like fruit or cream cheese, now is the time.

Now you’re going to roll it up, like a cinnamon roll or jelly roll. Once it’s all rolled up, bring the two ends together to make an oval. Cut slits around the cake in one inch intervals.

Leave the cakes to rise on the cookie sheets until doubled in size. This should take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour.

Bake for 30 minutes. If you’re putting in extra fillings it might take a little longer than that.

While the cake is baking, make your icing by combining your powdered sugar with a tablespoon or two of warm water. You can make as much of this as you want to, just remember to use one tablespoon of water to each cup of powdered sugar.

Once your cake is cooled, ice it and enjoy!

I hope you enjoy these recipes and have a great Mardi Gras!

