The Great Migration immortalized in art at Rollins College

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A giant piece of African American history will make its mark on the Rollins College campus Thursday in the form of a statue.

A new sculpture by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare will live in the Kathleen W. Rollins Hall.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down his pants | I-4 Express lanes might get confusing, a new interactive planner can help | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It’s called “The American Library Collection (The Great Migration: Poets, Philosophers, Historians)” and it remembers The Great Migration, a time span between 1910-1970 when about six million Black people moved from the American South to Northern, Midwestern, and Western states to escape racial oppression and violence.

Ad

Rollins College students and staff provided research that contributed to the sculpture immortalizing history in art.

“At Rollins, the project was led by history professor Claire Strom, who facilitated student and faculty engagement throughout the spring 2021 semester. The group extensively researched and studied various primary resources to find names of subjects whose ancestors left the 17 southern states between 1910 and 1968,” Rollins College officials said.

The piece, commissioned by alumni Barbara and Ted Alfond for the museum’s Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art, will feature a collection of 600 hardcover books bound in Dutch wax and “embossed with the name of a poet, philosopher or historian with personal or ancestral ties to the Great Migration,” according to Rollins College.

According to a news release, the sculpture exists as part of Shonibare’s larger series, “Libraries,” which asks observers to contemplate what society would look like without great, diverse literary contributions.