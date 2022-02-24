LISTEN LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: NASA to give update on Artemis I progress

Artemis I is expected to roll out to the launch pad in mid-March

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Engineers for NASA’s Artemis program are finishing up final tasks before its first test flight, and the space agency is giving an update today on its progress.

NASA leadership will provide an audio-only update at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can listen to the live stream in the player above when it happens.

Artemis I’s SLS rocket is expected to roll out to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center for the first time in mid-March. Engineers are finishing final closeout tasks before the launch.

The Artemis program is the long-awaited NASA program to take Americans back to the moon and beyond. The first flight will be an uncrewed mission to fly around the moon. If the first mission is successful, it will be followed by a crewed test mission that will orbit the moon. If that mission is successful, Artemis III’s goal will be to land on the moon.

A final targeted launch date for the inaugural flight has not been set yet, but NASA does hope to launch sometime next month.