Marion firefighter diagnosed with COVID months ago, still hasn’t fully recovered

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – For years, Charles Westphal came to the aid of others while working for the Marion County Fire Department. However, following a positive COVID-19 test last summer, he’s finally home after being incubated for several months.

Westphal was incubated in August, he didn’t wake up until December. When he did, he said doctors told him the goal was to send him home.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Westphal said.

While he was incubated, his friends at the Marion County Fire Department helped his family with anything they needed.

Westphal’s fellow firefighter Mark Rothenberg said he started a GoFundMe campaign because of gaps in insurance coverage.

“That was going to force Chuck and Laura to choose what services they needed and have to pick and choose between, well do we go more physical therapy, or do we need more nursing care?” Rothenberg recalled. “The ultimate goal is for him to get back on the job and take his seat back on Engine 22. That’s where he belongs, that’s where he needs to be and that’s where we want to get.”

Westphal said he still has a long recovery in front of him but adds the support from the fire department and his family keeps him motivated.

“I’m thankful that I was able to return to my family. I’m thankful that I survived,” Westphal said.

Westphal said his next goal is to walk again.