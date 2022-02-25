Embry-Riddle student accused of possession of child porn, facing at least 28 felony charges

An Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student is facing possession of child pornography charges, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Mathew T. Brockelbank, 20, was arrested in a classroom around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they received a tip this past October about someone putting child pornography online using the Internet Protocol addresses assigned to the university.

Officers said they discovered the files were uploaded through Brockelbank’s assigned network. Police received a similar tip in December.

According to detectives, they believe the suspect used various mobile messaging applications and email accounts to upload the child pornography.

Investigators said Brockelbank’s cell phone had 77 files of child pornography.

He is facing at least 28 felony charges, according to police.

He is booked in the Volusia County jail and being held on a $420,000 bond.

Additional charges could be added during the course of the investigation.