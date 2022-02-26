Southwest passenger refusing to wear mask arrested after threatening Orlando police, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Louisiana man was taken off a Southwest flight at Orlando International Airport Thursday after he reportedly became irate over being forced to wear a mask, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said 43-year-old Chad Breaux, of River Ridge, Louisiana, was arrested after he was accused of causing a commotion on the flight, yelling and screaming at passengers, ”If you are a man, you wouldn’t be wearing masks.”

[TRENDING: 11-day Florida Strawberry Festival features Lady A, Sam Hunt, Nelly, The Beach Boys, more | New CDC guidelines mean less masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the arrest affidavit, police boarded the plane to escort Breaux off it. The officers say that’s when Breaux walked toward them in an aggressive manner, as if he was going to strike them.

Once officers got Breaux off the plane, he continued to shout profanities at both the officers and passengers, and once again screamed that if you are a man or woman, you shouldn’t wear a mask, an affidavit shows.

Police also say Breaux poked one of the officers, and when he was told not to do that he took on a fighting stance with his hand ready to strike. That’s when one of the officers took him to the ground, the affidavit said.

Breaux is facing multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.