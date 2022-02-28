Dog killed in Fern Park house fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – One dog was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a house fire in Fern Park, according to Seminole County fire officials.

The fire broke out at a home on Winnebago Trail near Kewannee Park, between State Road 436 and U.S. Highway 17-92.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire likely started in the kitchen and spread to the attic.

No other details have been released.