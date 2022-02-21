Electric scooter battery explodes, sparks fire at Daytona Beach Shores hotel

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A Daytona Beach Shores hotel caught fire early Monday after a battery pack for an electric scooter exploded, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The department said firefighters responded to the five-story Hawaiian Inn Beach Resort around 1:03 a.m. where smoke and flames were coming from the third floor.

Portions of the third floor were evacuated because of the smoke, and the fire was under control 15 minutes after firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

The fire department said the flames were caused by an electric scooter’s battery pack that exploded and a nearby phone book caught fire.

Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange and Ponce Inlet fire units responded and assisted.