Accused killer in former detention deputy’s death charged with conspiring to kill witness, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate suspected of killing a former Marion County corrections deputy is accused of conspiring to try and kill another inmate who is a witness in his case, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Marquee Williams, the accused killer of Ronnie Damon, was arrested Saturday and faces additional charges of tampering with a witness in a capital felony proceeding, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Williams was indicted in October 2021 on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm for the shooting on Jan. 6, 2016. Investigators said Williams, who was 17 at the time, tried to rob Damon while he was working on his car.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was transported to the Marion County Jail following his indictment and taken to the Department of Corrections in December 2021.

Williams’ phone calls were monitored and detectives learned “he and other participants spoke in code,” according to a release. Detectives were able to decipher terms used in these phone calls, which were made to conspire “with others to use a network of inmates to murder another DOC inmate, who was a witness to Damon’s murder.”

He was transferred once again to Marion County Jail where an arrest warrant was served.