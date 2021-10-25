Accused killer arrested 5 years after former Marion County corrections officer’s death

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man now faces charges more than five years after a former Marion County corrections officer was shot and killed in front of his home.

Marquee Williams, 23, was indicted on Thursday on a charge of murder in the first degree with a firearm for the shooting.

Investigators said the Williams tried to rob Ronnie Damon on the evening of Jan. 6, 2016. Detectives determined that Damon was working on his car when the then 17-year-old Williams shot him once during the robbery attempt.

According to a news release, new leads were recently discovered and the case against Williams was brought to the grand jury.

Williams is currently being held in Collier County on unrelated charges. The sheriff’s office said he will be returned to Marion County to face this new charge.

The victim, Damon, served as a corrections officer from December 2007 to October 2014, achieving the rank of corporal, records show.