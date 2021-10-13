Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man arrested nearly 5 months after fatal Marion County crash, FHP says

Incident occurred in May 2021

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was arrested Wednesday for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that occurred nearly five months ago in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, 45-year-old Steven Cano, was charged after leaving the May 16 crash that happened on NE 127 Street Road around 4:30 p.m.

Cano was traveling west on that same road with a passenger when he failed to negotiate a left curve and veered off the road, according to an FHP report.

Cano struck some brush on the grass shoulder, launching both him and the passenger, a 57-year-old woman, off the motorcycle, troopers said.

The woman died on scene, investigators said.

The FHP said Cano is accused of leaving the crash without reporting it to authorities.

