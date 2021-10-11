Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

1 dead in Marion County shooting

Fatal shooting took place on SE 56th Street near Ocala

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

OCALA, Fla. – A person was shot and killed Sunday in Marion County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened on SE 56th Street near Ocala.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies tried to help the victim but he or she died, officials said.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for, but sheriff’s officials have not released any information about the incident.

