64-year-old woman found slain inside Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old woman was found slain inside a Marion County home Sunday, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a death around 4:45 p.m., and deputies found Judy Mielenz dead inside the home.

Sheriff’s officials announced Friday that Mielenz’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Although details about her death have not been released, detectives said they have made contact with a person of interest.

Authorities added that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about Mielenz’s death is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-368-3508.