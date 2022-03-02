Fitbit recalls 1 million watches for burn risk

Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard; One Million Sold in the U.S.

Listen up Fitbit fanatics.

The company is recalling about a million of its smart-watches in the U.S. because they could burn users. The recall impacts four models of Fitbit’s ionic smart watches.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states the lithium ion battery inside of the watch can overheat.

The agency says Fitbit has already received at least 115 reports in the U.S. about the devices. Of the reports, 78 highlighted burn injuries with four reporting second-degree burns and two with third-degree burns.

The watches were sold nationwide in stores and online between Sept. 2017 and Dec. 2021.

Customers can contact Fitbit to learn more about the recall including how to return the device and receive a $299 refund.

Fitbit is also recalling about 693,000 of the devices that were sold internationally.