SpaceX plans Thursday morning Falcon 9 launch carrying 47 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch 47 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center Thursday morning.

The satellites will be loaded onto a Falcon 9 taking off from Launch Complex 39A. The launch has an instantaneous launch window at 9:35 a.m.

[TRENDING: Plea deal refused in motorized suitcase chase at Orlando airport | See all the new food items you can enjoy at Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 90% chance of favorable weather. If the launch is delayed 24 hours, the weather conditions are predicted to remain largely the same.

The Falcon 9 booster set to be used in this launch has previously been used in seven Starlink missions as well as three rideshare missions for communications and GPS satellites, according to SpaceX.

Following separation, the booster will return to Earth, landing on the drone ship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic, the private space agency said.