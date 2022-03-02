Treehouse vacation? Lake County could possibly be home to new resort

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County leaders are scheduled to take up a proposal that would give visitors a chance to vacation -- in a treehouse.

The county’s planning board will meet Wednesday to discuss the Nest Treehouse Resort, according to the meeting’s agenda. A rendering shows how the treehouse resort will be laid out.

The resort would be built east of State Road 44, near the Volusia County line.

Up to 100 guest rooms could be built in two phases, if the project moves forward.

If the planning board signs off on the resort, the county commission will consider it next month.