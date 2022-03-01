More than 200 rally in support of Ukraine in Lake County

TAVERES, Fla. – Lake County hosted a rally in support of Ukraine as the country is fighting back attacks from Russia.

More than 200 people gathered in front of the historic Old Lake County Courthouse waving signs and listening to speakers.

“With tears streaming down his face on video live he said please come and get us and take us to America, we’re going to die here,” said Shaw Sullivan who recounted a phone call he had with a friend who is in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Sullivan is the co-founder of Mission 823, a Clermont-based non-profit, which has been conducting humanitarian efforts for 22 years.

His speech was just one of many at Lake County’s rally in support of Ukraine.

“We love (the people of Ukraine) and we want their country to be safe,” Bonnie McPhail said.

Sullivan said Americans need to understand the gravity of this conflict overseas.

“The importance is the principle of freedom and liberty that’s already been declared and supported over the course of 30 years. If that falls then we have severe conscious problems,” he said.

Ukraine has now seen almost a week of onslaughts from Russin missile fire and attacks as the military advance further into the country.

Sullivan said the devastation he has been hearing about is unimaginable, affecting thousands of lives.

“This morning one of our partner drivers was killed by artillery fire as they were transporting evacuees from civilian populations,” Sullivan said.

Mission 823 has a relief fund that you can donate to that is located here.

Sullivan said the website is secure and you will receive a receipt after donating.

The rally also had another fund they would like people to consider that is being sponsored by a local Synagogue. You can find that fund here.